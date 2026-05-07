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Strattec Security: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2026, 5:11 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported profit of $3.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $137.6 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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