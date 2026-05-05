SSR Mining: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $106.5 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $106.5 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were $1.15 per share.

The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $581.8 million in the period.

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