Skyward: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $49.7…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $49.7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $475.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKWD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.