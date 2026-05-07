SiriusPoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $102.2 million. On…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $102.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 82 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The property and casualty reinsurance company posted revenue of $774.6 million in the period.

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