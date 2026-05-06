Service Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Service Properties Trust (SVC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Service Properties Trust (SVC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, said it had funds from operations of $7.4 million, or 4 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $151.2 million, or 91 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, posted revenue of $364.5 million in the period.

Service Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 24 cents to 27 cents per share.

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