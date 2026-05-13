Seabridge Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

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