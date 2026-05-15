Satellos Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSLE) on Friday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSLE) on Friday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

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