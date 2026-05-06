Sarepta Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $331…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $331 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.88. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $3.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $730.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $467.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRPT

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