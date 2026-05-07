Rocket Companies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $297 million. The Detroit-based…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $297 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.94 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.82 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rocket Companies said it expects revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RKT

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