Reinsurance Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $330 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $4.98. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.97 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.19 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $6.49 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.66 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.42 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGA

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