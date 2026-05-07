QuinStreet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $346.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $336.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, QuinStreet said it expects revenue in the range of $350 million to $370 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QNST

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