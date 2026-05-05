Qualys: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $50.6…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $50.6 million.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.95 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $175.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.73 to $1.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $177.5 million to $179.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.44 to $7.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $721 million to $727 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QLYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QLYS

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