PTC Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million…

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $272.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTCT

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