Procore Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.1 million…

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carpinteria, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The construction management software posted revenue of $359.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $352.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Procore Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $364 million to $366 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCOR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.