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Powell Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2026, 4:45 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $45.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.25.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $296.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POWL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POWL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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