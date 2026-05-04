Powell Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $45.9 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $45.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.25.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $296.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.2 million.

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