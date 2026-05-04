Pinterest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Monday reported a loss of $73.6 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Monday reported a loss of $73.6 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $963.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Pinterest said it expects revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PINS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PINS

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