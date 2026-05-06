Perrigo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $398.6 million in its first…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $398.6 million in its first quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $2.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The drug company posted revenue of $969.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

Perrigo expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.30 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRGO

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