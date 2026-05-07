Paylocity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $111.3…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $111.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.05. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $2.89 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The provider of cloud-based payroll and human-resources software services posted revenue of $502.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $489.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Paylocity said it expects revenue in the range of $402.2 million to $407.2 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.76 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCTY

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