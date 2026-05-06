Pattern Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Pattern Group Inc (PTRN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $29.2 million.…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Pattern Group Inc (PTRN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $29.2 million.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The consumer e-commerce site posted revenue of $773.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $715.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Pattern Group said it expects revenue in the range of $810 million to $820 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.29 billion to $3.33 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTRN

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