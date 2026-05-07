Once Upon A Farm: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Once Upon A Farm PBC (OFRM) on Thursday reported a loss of…

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Once Upon A Farm PBC (OFRM) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Berkeley, California-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The children’s food company posted revenue of $72.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.5 million.

Once Upon A Farm expects full-year revenue in the range of $313 million to $323 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFRM

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