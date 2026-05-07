Olin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported a loss of $83 million in…

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported a loss of $83 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLN

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