National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $899.9 million.…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $899.9 million.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.36 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $5.9 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.85 billion, which also topped Street forecasts.

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