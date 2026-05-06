Murphy Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $53 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $53 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $733.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $688.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUR

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