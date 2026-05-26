Modine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $73.3…

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $73.3 million.

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.71 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $954.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $907.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $121.5 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.18 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOD

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