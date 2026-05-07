McKesson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.68 billion.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.68 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $13.71. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $11.69 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.56 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $96.3 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.92 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.76 billion, or $38.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $403.43 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $43.80 to $44.60 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCK

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