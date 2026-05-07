MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Thursday reported a loss of $742,000 in…

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Thursday reported a loss of $742,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $78.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.6 million.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year earnings to be $1.65 per share, with revenue expected to be $312 million.

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