LyondellBasell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $125 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $125 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $7.2 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.52 billion.

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