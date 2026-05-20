Limited-Time BP Card Offer Can Save You 50 Cents per Gallon This Summer

With gas prices on the rise, drivers are looking for every opportunity to save money when fueling up. Whether you’re…

With gas prices on the rise, drivers are looking for every opportunity to save money when fueling up. Whether you’re heading to work or on a road trip with the family, the BP Rewards Visa has you covered. For a limited time, you save 50 cents per gallon for the first 60 days after opening a BP credit card. On top of that, you’ll earn up to five points on purchases with no annual fee.

Top Features of the BP Rewards Visa

The BP Rewards Visa is packed full of perks to save money and earn rewards, whether you’re at the gas station or making everyday purchases. When you open a BP credit card by Sept. 30, 2026, you’ll get 50 cents off per gallon at BP and Amoco gas stations for the first 60 days. After that, you’ll still save 15 cents per gallon on all future fuel purchases. You’ll also earn points on every dollar you spend, with bonus points on eligible categories:

— Five points per dollar on nonfuel BP and Amoco purchases

— Three points per dollar on groceries, dining and food delivery purchases

— One point per dollar on everything else

Your rewards can be redeemed for cash back, statement credits, gift cards and travel experiences.

Who Should Consider This Card

The BP Rewards Visa is ideal for commuters and road-trippers who want to save money on gas. If you’re racking up the mileage this summer, this credit card will significantly cut your fuel budget with its unlimited 50 cents off per gallon for the first 60 days. After the first 60 days, you’ll still save 15 cents per gallon going forward. You’ll also earn up to five points per dollar on everyday purchases.

With no annual fee, this card is a no-brainer for people who spend a lot of money on gas.

Alternative Card to Consider

While the BP Rewards Visa offers big savings during the first 60 days in lieu of a traditional welcome bonus, its biggest earning power is when you make purchases inside BP and Amoco gas stations. For people who want more choices in where to earn or higher ongoing rewards, it makes sense to consider the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. It may include a welcome bonus of $300 cash back when you spend at least $3,000 in the first six months. Its bonus categories include 6% at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, 3% on transit and at U.S. gas stations, and 1% on everything else. The card also includes a 0% intro annual percentage rate offer on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months (19.49% to 28.49% variable APR thereafter) and up to $120 in Disney streaming credits each year. The annual fee has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

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Limited-Time BP Card Offer Can Save You 50 Cents per Gallon This Summer originally appeared on usnews.com