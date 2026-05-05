Leidos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $328 million.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $328 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.56. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to $3.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.88 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $4.4 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.10 to $12.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $18 billion to $18.4 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LDOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LDOS

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