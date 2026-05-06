LegalZoom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.1…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.1 million.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The online platform for legal services posted revenue of $206.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $202.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, LegalZoom said it expects revenue in the range of $203 million to $207 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $810 million to $830 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LZ

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