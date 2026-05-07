Krispy Kreme: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.8 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.8 million in its first quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The doughnut wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $367 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $355.2 million.

Krispy Kreme expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNUT

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