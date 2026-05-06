Kennametal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kennametal Inc. (KMT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $58.2 million. On a…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kennametal Inc. (KMT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $58.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, came to 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The engineered products maker posted revenue of $592.6 million in the period.

Kennametal expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $4 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion.

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