Kemper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMPR

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