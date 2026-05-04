JBT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $45 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $45 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The food processing and transportation services company posted revenue of $936 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $929.1 million.

JBT expects full-year earnings in the range of $8 to $8.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.99 billion to $4.07 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBTM

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