IRadimed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Friday reported net income of $5.8 million in…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Friday reported net income of $5.8 million in its first quarter.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 49 cents per share.

The maker of IV devices that can be used in MRI machines posted revenue of $22 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, iRadimed expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 48 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $20 million to $21 million for the fiscal second quarter.

IRadimed expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.06 to $2.21 per share, with revenue ranging from $91 million to $96 million.

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