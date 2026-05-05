Integra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.6…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $391.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $381.5 million.

Integra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.66 billion to $1.7 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IART at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IART

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