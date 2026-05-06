Ingevity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Wednesday reported profit of $59.8 million…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Wednesday reported profit of $59.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.66. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The company posted revenue of $258 million in the period.

Ingevity expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $5.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion.

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