Ideal Power: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.6 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

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