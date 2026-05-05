Huntington Ingalls: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $149 million.
On a per-share basis, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.79.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.70 per share.
The shipbuilder posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.
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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII
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