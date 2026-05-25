How to Plan for Law School During Each Year of College

While law schools don’t expect you to study law in college or take any specific courses, they do assess your…

While law schools don’t expect you to study law in college or take any specific courses, they do assess your undergraduate performance carefully if you apply as a student or recent graduate.

With competition for law school increasing, it’s important for motivated pre-law students to make the right choices to set themselves up for success in the admissions process.

Let’s break it down, year by year.

Freshman Year

College can be a rough transition from high school, as first-year students find their place, develop new routines and learn how to succeed in class.

I painfully remember how much harder assigned papers were in college compared to high school, as my college professors picked apart the clarity and reasoning of my arguments.

Furthermore, it’s quite common for first-year students to change majors. More than a few former premed students switch to law after feeling outmatched by college-level science courses.

[Read: What Aspiring Lawyers Should Know About Prelaw Majors.]

So, don’t panic if your grades start low, as long as they improve over time.

Law school admissions officers are less forgiving of missteps in later years, so concentrate on laying the groundwork for good grades by discovering classes in which you thrive, developing strong study habits and finding helpful mentors and campus resources.

Outside of the classroom, freshman year is a great time to explore extracurricular activities, meet like-minded friends, build life skills and figure out what you’re most passionate about.

Sophomore Year

Sophomore students should start choosing classes that law schools appreciate, to make sure their transcript includes courses that involve research, critical thinking and analysis.

As their coursework gets harder and their responsibilities increase, sophomores may need to master time management and get selective about where they put their energy. Focus on extracurricular activities that provide opportunities for leadership, organization, problem-solving and serving others — all skills that law schools value.

Sophomore year is also a time to take internships and professional opportunities seriously, to build your resume and develop a relationship with a supervisor who could write you a recommendation letter. Pursue work that enables you to take on responsibilities, prove yourself and work closely with mentors.

[Soft Factors That Can Give Law School Applicants an Edge]

If you plan to stay at your same university for law school, see if your school offers an accelerated B.A.-J.D. program. Such programs allow you to save on time and tuition by earning both degrees within six years, and you may be able to skip taking the LSAT or GRE.

If you’re dead set on attending a top law school but want some time after college to pursue another interest like teaching or working abroad or graduate studies, consider the junior deferral programs offered by Harvard Law School in Massachusetts and Columbia Law School in New York.

Junior Year

Juniors interested in law school need to focus on keeping their grades high and look to build relationships with at least one or two professors who could write a strong recommendation letter. It’s also wise to offer research assistance, attend office hours and participate actively in seminars and smaller classes.

The summer before senior year is a common time to prepare for the LSAT. You might start even earlier to leave plenty of leeway to take the LSAT multiple times if necessary, but be mindful that it can be hard to juggle LSAT prep with schoolwork.

No matter when you begin, set aside at least four months for part-time LSAT study. LSAT prep requires sustained focus, so it can be hard to keep up when life gets in the way.

Begin by learning basic techniques, experimenting as needed with different study methods. Then, use focused, methodical practice to master the test.

[READ: How to Build LSAT Skills With Deliberate Practice.]

Senior Year

Early in the fall, weigh the pros and cons of applying to law school before graduating college. For an academic late bloomer, applying with a full transcript can give you more room to boost your GPA.

Spending a year or two in the workforce will also allow you to build work experience and gain perspective on your career path, both of which the most selective law schools value.

If you plan to apply to law school, aim to submit applications early in the cycle, ideally by October or November, whether or not you decide to apply early decision. The summer before applying, start to secure recommendation letters, update your resume and draft a personal statement.

Keep your grades high and finish senior year on a strong note, even if you already submitted your applications. If you end up on a waitlist, a higher GPA, additional recommendation letter or new honors or leadership positions can improve your chances of admission.

Two decades of continuous schooling can cause anyone to burn out, so students who go straight from college to law school should use the summer before law school to prepare for the challenges ahead. Take pride in the years of work you put in to secure your spot in law school — the ability to set and achieve long-term goals will serve you well in your legal career.

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How to Plan for Law School During Each Year of College originally appeared on usnews.com