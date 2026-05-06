Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $99.8 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.63 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The investment banking company posted revenue of $635.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $687.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $425.7 million, or $6.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.62 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLI

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