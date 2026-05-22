Hilton Honors Boosts Welcome Bonus Offers Just in Time for Summer

Whether you’re a hardcore Hilton Honors fan or an occasional guest, American Express offers a range of Hilton credit cards…

Whether you’re a hardcore Hilton Honors fan or an occasional guest, American Express offers a range of Hilton credit cards to meet your needs. Just in time for summer, you can earn up to 175,000 points when you open a new card and meet the minimum spending requirement before the deadline. These limited-time offers are available through July 29, 2026.

Limited-Time Offers on Hilton Credit Cards

For a limited time, you can earn a higher welcome bonus on the four Hilton Honors credit cards offered by American Express.

— Hilton Honors American Express Card – Eligible new cardholders can earn 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points and a $100 Statement Credit after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases on the Hilton Honors American Express Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 7/29/26.

— Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card – Eligible new cardholders can earn 130,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on eligible purchases on the card within the first six months. Offer ends 7/29/26. Plus, you have a $0 introductory annual fee, then $150.

— Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card – Eligible new cardholders can earn 175,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 in purchases on the Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 7/29/26.

— The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card – Limited Time Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $8,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of card Membership. Offer ends 7/29/2026. Plus, you have a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $195.

Top Features of These Cards

With four hotel credit cards to choose from, Hilton gives you plenty of options to match your travel style and budget. While benefits and earning power vary among the cards, each of them includes these valuable features:

— Complimentary elite status

— Bonus points on purchases at Hilton properties

— No foreign transaction fees

Depending on which card you choose, additional benefits may include an annual free night, bonus points on other spending categories, annual credits and more.

Who Should Consider These Cards

The Hilton cards have a range of features, earning power, fees and welcome bonuses to meet the needs of any traveler. They’re best suited for people who enjoy staying at Hilton hotels since their points are primarily used to book award stays at Hilton properties. You receive automatic elite status just for holding the card and earn bonus points when using it to pay for Hilton stays.

Cardholders with higher spending habits can earn annual free nights and higher levels of elite status, depending on their card.

Alternative Card to Consider

Travelers who enjoy Hilton properties but want more flexibility on where to stay should consider the American Express® Gold Card. The AmEx Gold Card earns bonus points on travel — five points per dollar on prepaid hotels booked through AmEx, three points on flights via AmEx or booked directly and two points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmEx. Plus, it earns four points per dollar on dining worldwide (up to $50,000 per year) and four points at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 per year), so you’ll earn bonus points at home or abroad.

You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. There are many ways to redeem points, but the highest-value options tend to be booking travel through AmEx or transferring to airline and hotel partners, including Hilton Honors.

More from U.S. News

I Write About Credit Cards Every Day. Here’s Why I Love My Capital One Venture X

I Write About Credit Cards Every Day. Here’s Why I Love My Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Are You 18 to 25? Here’s the Best Credit Card Strategy for You

Hilton Honors Boosts Welcome Bonus Offers Just in Time for Summer originally appeared on usnews.com