Helmerich & Payne: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $58.6…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $58.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The oil and gas well-drilling contractor posted revenue of $932.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $946.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HP

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