Having Trouble Paying Bills? Here’s Where Your Credit Card Should Rank in Priority

When it comes to payment priority, housing, utilities and transportation typically rank highest. Consumers are more likely to pay their…

When it comes to payment priority, housing, utilities and transportation typically rank highest. Consumers are more likely to pay their mortgage, auto loan and personal loan than their credit cards, according to the spring 2026 FICO Score Credit Insights report.

But missing credit card payments carries lasting financial risks. We break down why it ranks lower, what happens when you miss a credit card payment, and how to stay on track.

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Why Credit Cards Rank Low in Payment Hierarchy

If you have to prioritize bills, payments with immediate consequences typically come first. Missing payments on housing, utilities and transportation can quickly disrupt your daily life. Credit cards, on the other hand, are unsecured debt and aren’t tied to an asset that can be repossessed or foreclosed on. That typically puts them lower on the payment priority list.

Rent or mortgage comes first, as losing your housing is the most immediate consequence of missed payments, followed by utilities and transportation for the same reason. Credit cards, personal loans and student loans rank lower because missing those payments doesn’t risk your home, lights or ability to get to work.

“Consumers tend to place credit card payments lower on the payment hierarchy because they aren’t backed by collateral, such as a rent or a car payment would be,” says Leslie H. Tayne, finance and debt expert and founder of Tayne Law Group. “Put in simple terms, consumers won’t lose their house if they don’t pay their credit card.”

Credit cards may feel more manageable than other bills because you can make a minimum payment and stay current, even as your balance grows. If you have multiple credit cards, it’s easier to shuffle payments around and juggle available credit when cash is tight.

“No one is showing up at your front door if you missed one or two credit card payments,” says Cristian Mundy, certified financial planner and senior wealth manager at LifeLine Financial & Wealth Management Group. “However, the quiet damage of interest compounds faster than what people expect.”

What Happens When You Miss a Credit Card Payment

Miss a credit card payment and you’ll likely pay a late fee, and interest will continue to grow on your balance.

“As far as credit score damage goes, lenders report consumer behavior to credit bureaus on a monthly cadence,” says Tayne. “Missing payments can result in a score drop quickly, which in turn lowers the consumer’s approval odds to borrow funding in the future.”

Even a single missed payment can lower your credit score. Missed payments also affect your credit utilization ratio as balances continue to grow.

Further missed credit card payments can escalate consequences, including a penalty interest rate, reduced credit limit or restricted account. If your account becomes severely delinquent at 90 days late or more, it may be sent to collections or charged off. Negative credit reporting from missed payments can remain on your credit report for up to seven years.

You can limit damage to your credit by making at least the minimum payment on time. Interest will still build on your balance, and your credit score may take a hit with credit utilization, but avoiding a missed payment is a good baseline if that’s all you can handle.

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When Prioritizing Other Bills Makes Sense

Making at least minimum payments on your credit cards can keep your accounts afloat, but there are situations when credit card payments have to wait.

When you face a financial shortfall, essential costs such as housing, utilities, food and transportation take priority. If you miss those payments, you could face eviction or foreclosure, loss of utility services and difficulty getting to work.

“Not making mortgage payments can lead to one losing their home. Not making car payments can lead to one losing their car. Not making a credit card payment means you’ll incur penalties and interest,” says Mary Sasmaz, assistant professor in the department of accountancy at Case Western Reserve University. “If you were strapped for cash, which penalty would you prefer?”

Deprioritizing credit cards doesn’t mean ignoring them. If you can only make the minimum payment, it’s enough to avoid a late fee and negative credit reporting. If you’re already struggling to keep up, avoid adding new charges that can make debt harder to climb out of.

“If it’s between a roof over your head or paying a credit card, you protect essentials first,” says Mundy. “However, the mistake people make is going silent instead of strategic. Communicate with the lender or ask for hardship programs.”

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A Simple Bill Payment Priority

If you have to decide which bills to pay first, this general hierarchy can guide your choices:

— Housing (rent or mortgage): Protect your home.

— Utilities: Maintain essential services.

— Transportation (auto loan, insurance, repairs and gas): Get to work.

— Minimum debt payments: Avoid penalties with credit cards and loans.

— Savings: Build an emergency fund.

— Extra debt payments: Pay down balances faster, when possible.

Even if credit card payments are low on the list, you can avoid long-term damage by making at least the minimum payment or working with the credit card issuer to set up a hardship plan.

“Contacting the lender and letting them know of your financial situation is the best thing consumers who are struggling financially can do to get back on track,” says Tayne.

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Having Trouble Paying Bills? Here’s Where Your Credit Card Should Rank in Priority originally appeared on usnews.com