Hain Celestial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Monday reported a loss of…

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Monday reported a loss of $106.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hoboken, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.17. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The organic and natural products company posted revenue of $338.4 million in the period.

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