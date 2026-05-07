HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported a loss of $72 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $124.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.4 million.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.60 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HASI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HASI

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