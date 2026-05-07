Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.53 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 2 cents at $5.95 a bushel. May. oats fell by 6 cents at $3.29 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 1.5 cents at $11.78 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 2.8 cents at $2.50 a pound. May. feeder cattle was down 5.37 cents at $3.67 a pound. May. hogs was off 0.1 cent at $.91 a pound.

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