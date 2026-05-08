Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 3.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 3.25 cents at $4.57 a bushel. May. wheat was unchanged at $6.07 a bushel. May. oats fell by 9.75 cents at $3.25 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 13.25 cents at $11.94 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 2.42 cents at $2.49 a pound. May. feeder cattle was down 1.25 cents at $3.67 a pound. May. hogs fell by 0.28 cent at $.91 a pound.

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