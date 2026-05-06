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Goodyear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2026, 5:08 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $249 million in its first quarter.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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