Global Payments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 billion in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 billion in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $6.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were $2.96 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.86 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.82 billion.

Global Payments expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.80 to $14 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPN

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